Sofia Vergara left incredibly taken aback by rollercoaster AGT audition

Sofia Vergara often gets invested in the acts that come to audition on America's Got Talent, and a recent one made her literally jump out of her seat.

The show played host to RCC Aruba, a circus and performance group that engaged in daredevil stunts by way of Cuba and Colombia.

The last bit was particularly exciting to the actress, who quickly exclaimed: "Why didn't you say that first?"

However, the performance almost didn't happen, as the group leader revealed that they'd lost their equipment enroute to their AGT audition and had to scramble for last-minute supplies.

"For a moment, we thought that we cannot perform because what we're going to do is very dangerous," he said.

However, they ultimately did go on, putting on an incredibly risky show that involved catapulting through hoops and aerial acrobatics.

The final stunt involved the group member jumping through a hoop of fire, and when they successfully pulled it off, Sofia jumped out of her seat and began cheering and clapping.

Sofia was taken aback by the rollercoaster journey of RCC Aruba

"That was unbelievable. It was perfection, it was exciting, it was sexy," she said at the end. "That was amazing that you guys went from not having your stuff an hour before your performance. I am so proud!" They were then given four yeses and passed on through to the next round.

The act stood in stark contrast to the one Sofia gave her golden buzzer to earlier in the season, those being the Mayyas, a dance troupe from Lebanon.

After delivering a truly mesmerizing and scene-stealing performance on the night, the judges were left in complete awe during the performance, unable to react beyond exclamations, ending with a standing ovation from the entire studio.

"There are no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here. It was the most beautiful, creative dancing I've ever seen," Sofia gushed at the end of the performance.

She led the vote by first saying: "I would be so honored to empower you even more in this journey because you deserve it, and I want to be part of this."

The actress gave the Mayyas her golden buzzer

The Modern Family star hit the golden buzzer for them, leaving the entire room in a joyous fit of applause and tears, even making her way to the stage to hug the performers.

