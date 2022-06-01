Sofia Vergara left tearful after stirring AGT premiere audition

Ahad Sanwari
Sofia Vergara couldn't help but tear up a little during a rather emotional America's Got Talent audition to cap off the premiere episode
Sofia Vergara could be seen having lots of fun during the America's Got Talent premiere featuring a variety of auditions, but the episode capped off with a rather emotional one.
The nationwide talent search played host to Avery Dixon, a 21-year-old saxophone player from Atlanta, Georgia, who had a heartbreaking story to tell.
When the judges asked him about why he chose to play the saxophone and how he got into it, he detailed his journey of overcoming bullying and ridicule.
Avery spoke of being born with birth defects that affected his voice, which earned him unwanted attention from his school and made him the target of bullying.
He even mentioned contemplating suicide, which left the audience and the judges shaken up and lost for words.
The young musician also mentioned wanting to be on the show to achieve a bigger platform for himself so he could play without hindrance, with Simon Cowell saying: "Avery, here you can be as loud as you like."
The judges were touched by Avery Dixon's moving story and performance
After a moving performance that had the audience and the judges on their feet, Avery could be seen tearing up as he was showered with praise.
As the audience rallied with applause and cheers, Sofia commented: "It was so emotional. Look at these people!" motioning to the crowd.
"It was special to us because we feel how special it is to you, and America's going to fall in love with you."
Even Simon opened up about being a father after hearing Avery's story, sharing: "Everytime I hear a story about a kid being bullied at school, it breaks my heart.
"It breaks it even more now that I have a son myself, and I couldn't think of anything worse."
Sofia teased the 'craziest' season
Host Terry Crews gave the audition an emotional climax by pressing the golden buzzer for Avery, and there wasn't a dry eye in the room.
Sofia could be seen wiping away tears, and commented: "I was crying, and I never cry," with the moment closing out the premiere episode.
