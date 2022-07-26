Sofia Vergara's sprawling garden is the perfect place to relax The AGT judge has immaculate taste

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara shared an update to her Instagram stories on how she is spending her summer.

The Colombian-American actress turned 50 in early July and since has been soaking up the summer sun whilst promoting pre-recorded episodes of America’s Got Talent.

She shared the stunning update on her Instagram Stories to show her 26.3 million followers how she is spending an average day during her time at home. She gave a sneak preview of her stunning garden.

On display was her adorable little chihuahua Bubbles as she stepped out in an ethereal black and white strappy summer gown.

Perched on a double sun-bed, Sofia displays her outdoor interior design skills. The large lounger is decorated with a striped tassel throw and two cushions. The cushion covers have a green insect on them with brown tassel edging.

The picture has the ideal backdrop, replete with potted palm trees and a lush skyline.

The image provides a glimpse inside Sofia's Beverly Hills house, which the AGT judge recently marketed for an astounding $19.6 million.

Sofia's dog Bubbles is said to prefer husband Joe over her

The actress paid little more than $10 million for the property in 2014, and during the following ten years, she renovated the Tuscan-style home.

The home has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and is over half an acre in size. A full-size gym, a theatre, and a wine lounge are all included.

The mansion has stunning French doors that open up to a spacious garden with a lush swimming pool and spa. The property also has a chef's kitchen with white marble accents.

Hollywood lovebirds Joe Manganiello and Sofia are moving away from Beverly Hills. After two years of renovation, the couple's magnificent new 17,000 square foot house in Beverly Park is now complete. The enormous mansion cost them $26 million.

She added a sunshine GIF to her Instagram story who is wearing some sunnies, so it seems Sofia is making most of her garden before she moves!

