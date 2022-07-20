Sofia Vergara spotlights AGT return in bedazzled ensemble

Sofia Vergara sure knows how to turn a few heads and turn a few looks too, and her latest post highlighting one fan favorite did not disappoint.

The actress took to social media to share that America's Got Talent was back on screens for the week for the east coast specifically.

She included a photograph of herself wearing one of her spectacular looks for the audition process, a glittery red dress.

The outfit featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline, a favorite of hers, and bedazzled embellishments running all across, topped off with a feathered hemline.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to gush over Sofia's fashion choice once again, continuing to rave over her outfit even after having seen it on their screens for weeks now.

Several simply shared flame and heart emojis for the star while one wrote: "The cutest judge ever." Another said: "You are absolutely breathtaking," and a third added: "What a beauty!"

Sofia's red dress certainly caused a stir

The latest episode of the competition show wasn't quite the same for many fans, though, as beloved comedian Howie Mandel remained absent for most of the night.

Due to health reasons when the episode was taped, primarily his diagnosis with Covid-19, Howie couldn't attend, which host Terry Crews and the judges acknowledged at the top of the show.

This carried on from the previous week as well, although because this episode included clips from multiple days of auditions, fans weren't disappointed for long.

Howie eventually returned more than halfway through the installment, with his comeback being played up for dramatic effect.

Howie was absent for a majority of the epsiode

As he went around hugging his fellow judges, Simon Cowell even quipped: "By the way, Howie, I've had days of misery without you." And Howie clarified that he was feeling "1000 per cent better" now that he was back.

