David Muir thanked whole-heartedly by fans after he shares uplifting news He's been with ABC since 2003

David Muir has been a firm fixture on the nightly news for years and his legions of loyal fans would be lost without him.

So it wasn't surprising when he made an announcement on Monday which sparked a huge response from them.

David took to Instagram with a touching message announcing that his Made in America Christmas segment was back for its tenth year.

Alongside a snippet of the show, he wrote: "10 years! Our Made In America Christmas is back - what's your one thing? Love your ideas! And love celebrating small businesses across the country. #MadeInAmerica."

David's fans were overjoyed to hear his Made in America Christmas segment was returning

The response was overwhelming as fans wrote: "I just love the segment!!!!" and another added: "Great reporting. Thank you so so much."

There were strings of heart emojis and more people rushed to comment: "I love this..you had me in tears," an emotional fan wrote as plenty said he had made their day with the news.

The very popular Made in America segment gives an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the most iconic household products are manufactured and Made in America.

The Christmas special is a hit and clearly fans can't wait to see it.

David has had some time away to spend with his family - including his nieces and nephews

David - who also presents 20/20 and often appears on GMA too - broke the news after enjoying some well-deserved time off over Thanksgiving to be with his family.

The handsome TV anchor hosted the holidays and revealed his plans during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan just ahead of the celebrations.

David also got to spend quality time with his beloved dog Axel

He said: "We are a smaller group coming for Thanksgiving this year, and I'm going to cook."

David even gave a rare glimpse at his family life with a photo of his lookalike nephew too. Fans went wild for the snapshot of the youngster looking into a vintage Ferrari and said he looked like a younger version of his famous uncle.

