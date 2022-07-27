Love Island spoilers: The baby challenge is finally here!

The baby challenge on Love Island is like marmite – you either love it or you hate it, but either way, it is coming in Wednesday’s episode! The islanders are set to wake up to the sound of babies crying, with Ekin-Su being the first to notice their new brood, saying: “Wait, what is that noise?”

Tasha joked: “This is my nightmare, I’ve actually woken up to a nightmare.” Davide added: “It’s going well, she just ate, we’ll do some activities later today. We’ll do some gym squats later with the baby… I think when I will be dad I will be very caring about my kids.”

The task also had Gemma discussing how many children she wants, saying: “I always knew I wanted a lot of kids because I came from a big family… I wouldn’t go as far as broody but when the time’s right, the time’s right.” Luca asked whether their children would play football, and she added: “You can take them to training.”

It's time for the baby challenge

Fans were quick to discuss the episode, with one writing: “Ekin is gonna LOVE the baby challenge, all she’s been going on about in past episodes is having Davide’s kids,” while another added: “YASSS GIVE ME THE EKINDE AND BABY CHALLENGE CHAOS.” A third person joked: “mother Ekin-Su is about to mother!!!!!!”

It sounds like Wednesday’s episode will be light-hearted following Tuesday’s instalment, which saw Gemma and Luca clash after he became annoyed at her during a challenge.

Ready for the babies?!

Speaking in defence of Luca, his family posted a statement on Instagram which read: “"Learning to have disagreements and resolve them is part of all successful relationships. Society preaches men not to bottle things up and to open up??? So proud of how vulnerable and in touch with his emotions he's been. Nothing but real.”

