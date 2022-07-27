Love Island: Former star's famous dad talks parents' visit - and why Michael Owen could still appear You'll definitely recognise this former Islander's dad!

Love Island series eight is in its last week but there's still a few milestones for the Islanders to hit, one being the 'Meet the Parents' segment – which we cannot wait to see!

But it seems there's a lot that goes on behind closed doors before the mums and dads of the young singletons join them in the Majorcan villa.

Belle Hassan, from the 2019 series, was joined by her actor dad, Tamer, who has now opened up about what it was like to visit the villa. "I never wanted to go into the villa but said yes when Belle got on the show thinking I could pull out later," he told The Sun, adding: "But then when it's your daughter it's so hard to say no - I just do as I'm told."

Tamer, who has appeared in big TV and movie titles such as Game of Thrones, Batman Begins and The Football Factory, also revealed the level of secrecy that's in place when it comes to outsiders entering the villa.

Belle Hassan took part in the show in 2019

"You're banned from social media and you are not allowed to tell anyone if you are going into the villa or not," he told the publication. "It might give the game away."

And it's this level of secrecy that, according to Tamer, might be the reason Michael Owen insisted he won't be entering the villa.

The former footballer told Sky Sports he wouldn't be making an appearance during the Meet the Parents segment, adding: "My wife will do that duty. I'll represent the horses and she'll represent the daughter."

Belle's actor dad, Tamer, joined her in the villa for the Meet the Parents segment

But Tamer hinted this could be a clever trick to throw off viewers due to the parents having to sign non-disclosure agreements before going on the show. "There are embargoes in place on what you can and can't say when." We think Michael would be a great addition to the show – we're keeping our fingers crossed!

There's no word yet on when the Islanders will be able to be reunited with their families, but the final of series eight will air on Monday 1 August which is just days away – meaning the parents could be getting ready for their grand entrance any day now.

