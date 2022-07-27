The Crown producers reveal 'plan' for if Queen dies during filming This is their version of Operation London Bridge...

Filming for the sixth and final season of The Crown is set to begin in just a few weeks' time, marking the beginning of the end for the Netflix drama, which has been keeping royal fans entertained for many years now.

However, it turns out that should the Queen pass away before filming is complete, the producers behind the multi-million-pound series have a 'plan' in place on how they should proceed, which they refer to as their own Operation London Bridge.

Operation London Bridge refers to the plan, first created in the 1960s but updated every year, for what will happen in the UK immediately after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and details everything from how her death is announced to funeral arrangements and crowning her successor.

Speaking to the New York Post, an insider working on the series has claimed that the producers on The Crown have their own protocols for the head of state's death, which will be particularly pertinent if it happens in the middle of filming.

Production would be shut down if the Queen dies during filming

They explained that production would be shut down immediately and would not start up again for at least a week, although added that there be need to be a discussion about when to restart depending on the circumstances.

Since its premiere on Netflix in 2016, The Crown has given fans a fascinating look into the world of the British royal family, and fans can expect the penultimate series to land on screens in November 2022.

Season six of the show will begin filming in August

It is set to dramatise many of the most talked about events in modern royal history, including the Queen's 'annus horribulus' as well as the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage and Diana's tragic death in 1997.

New actors will be taking on the royal roles, with award-winning actress Imelda Staunton replacing Olivia Colman as the monarch.

Meanwhile, after Emma Corrin's fantastic portrayal, Elizabeth Debicki will be her replacement to play an older Princess Diana, while Dominic West will play Prince Charles, and the Two Popes star Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip.

