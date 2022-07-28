Love Island: What to expect from this year's 'Meet the parents' challenge Are you looking forward to the iconic episode?

Love Island 2022 is drawing to a close, with only a few days remaining until the season nine live final. But there is one challenge that the islanders have yet to take part in - 'Meet the parents'!

MORE: Love Island viewers complain following baby challenge episode

The popular episode sees the contestants reunite with their nearest and dearest, who surprise them by heading through the villa doors. But when is 'meet the parents' due to happen and what can viewers expect?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island talent show: the best performances from over the years

What can viewers expect from 'Meet the parents'?

Every year, the contestants take turns to welcome members of their family, and sometimes their friends, into the villa for a brief visit.

The islanders are always surprised by the appearance of their loved ones, who sit them down to discuss their antics over the past eight weeks.

MORE: Love Island: Who was dumped from the island on Wednesday night's show?

MORE: Love Island: the couples' compatibility based on their star signs

The family members arrive in small groups, with the parents of each couple arriving together. Usually, the islanders will have a private conversation with their loved ones before joining their respective partner and their family for a group chat.

The episode usually ends up being one of the most emotional of the series as the contestants finally get to hear how proud their families are of them - and what they think of their new partners!

When is 'Meet the parents' due to air?

In recent years, the parents have headed into the villa on the penultimate episode of the series. Given that the live final is due to air on Monday 1 August, we should expect to see the islanders reunite with their family and friends on Sunday 31 July.

Gemma Owen's dad, Michael Owen, will not be going into the villa

Football fans keen to see Gemma Owen's dad, Michael Owen, join his daughter on-screen will be disappointed as the former striker has already confirmed that he will not be heading through the villa doors.

Speaking to Sky Sports At The Races after watching his horse run, he said: "My wife will do that duty. I'll represent the horses and she'll represent the daughter."

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.