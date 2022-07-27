Love Island: the couples' compatibility based on their star signs Who are best suited to one another according to astrology?

Love Island 2022 has – after plenty of drama and recouplings – produced some solid couples in time for the show’s finale – but how compatible are the final six pairings based on their star signs? Find out here…

MORE: Love Island spoilers: The baby challenge is finally here!

Luca and Gemma

According to HELLO!’s astrologer Debbie Frank, Gemma and Luca are indeed compatible! As an Earth sign, Taurus Gemma works well alongside fellow earth sign, Capricorn Luca. The sign means that they are commitment-oriented, like to make plans together and “put a lot of effort into making a relationship work”. We think that sounds about right!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's Gemma and Luca are very compatible according to their star signs!

Paige and Adam

Paige is a Virgo, and the earth sign works well with water signs, namely Adam’s Scorpio sign! Virgin and Scorpios are dependanble when it comes to one another, and Paige and Adam will be joining a very famous A-list couple who have the same star sign combo, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively!

Dami and Indiyah

Dami and Indiyah are both fire signs, Aries and Sagittarius respectively, which means they work very well together. They enjoy each other’s company, are also active and fire off one another. There is plenty of extrovert energy so things can get competitive, but all arguments are quickly forgotten. That sounds familiar!

Ekin-Su and Davide

As two earth signs, Virgo Ekin-Su and Capricorn Davide work famously together! They work very well together and love to share a common goal. They’re also well known for making relationships last, so we think these two might last the test of time out of the villa.

Tasha and Andrew

Uh oh. As a water sign, Pisces Andrew works well with other water signs and earth signs – but poor old Tasha is a fire sign as a Leo, meaning that, as far as the stars are concerned, these two are super well suited to one another. But what does the cosmos know?!

MORE: Love Island star Paige Thorne's unusual villa behaviour that has been distracting viewers explained

MORE: Love Island fans confused by Luca Bish's 'dig' at Mark Wright – and the TV star responds

Danica and Jamie

As a fire sign, Aries Danica works well with fellow fire signs as well as air signs, which bodes well for air sign Gemini Jamie!

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.