Love Island: Who was dumped from the island on Wednesday night's show? Find out who was dumped from the island here

We're in the final week of Love Island, and so naturally, the dumpings are coming in thick and fast! On Wednesday night, two more islanders left the ITV2 reality show after the public were asked to vote for their favourite couples.

The couple with the least amount of votes had to say their goodbyes and leave the villa for good. So, who was dumped and what else happened during Wednesday night's episode? Find out here…

WATCH: Love Island's Danica shows the girls how it's done in the dancing challenge

As viewers know from Tuesday's show, there were three couples at risk of going home: Paige Thorne and Adam Collard, Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

The pairs had garnered the fewest votes from the public watching at home, but it was not revealed which couple had come in the last spot until the beginning of Wednesday's episode - and sadly, it was revealed that Danica and Jamie’s time on the show was up.

The dumpings are coming in thick and fast now

Throughout her time on the show, dancer Danica has been unlucky in love, having been in a total of six different 'couples' in the villa. She has been coupled up with Luca, Jacques, Jay, Josh, Billy, and most recently with Halifax Town footballer Jamie.

Despite only being in the villa a total of six days, Jamie has managed to sweep Danica off her feet, and the pair said they remain hopeful about continuing their connection on the outside.

Elsewhere, in the episode, the remaining Islanders took part in the baby challenge. That's right, the toy babies are back and the episode saw the likes of Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page tested to see who makes the best parents.

