Love Island viewers complain following baby challenge episode 

Love Island viewers took to Twitter following Wednesday night's episode to complain about the absence of a 'Tomorrow night' preview.

The latest instalment saw Danica and Jamie head home after receiving the least votes from the public before the islanders welcomed some new additions to the villa for the iconic baby challenge.

WATCH: Danica shows the girls how it's done in dancing challenge

The contestants were woken up by the screams of crying plastic baby dolls and were tasked with feeding, entertaining, and cuddling their new infant in order to win the 'Best Parents of the Year' award, which Dami and Indiyah walked away with towards the end of the episode.

Viewers were left unimpressed with the latest instalment, which remained fairly drama free as the parenting task took up most of the one-hour slot.

One person took to Twitter to question the absence of a preview of Thursday's episode, writing: "Deadest episode couldn't even give us a tomorrow night it's not looking good," while another added: "WHY IS THERE NO TOMORROW NIGHT?"

A third person commented: "No tomorrow night? Yeahhhh wrap up the show. There's no entertainment left it's done," while another wrote: "Not leaving it on a 'tomorrow night' is really disrespectful btw."

Danica and Jamie were dumped on Wednesday night

Other fans were more optimistic, however, as they suggested that no preview could mean the return of the 'Meet the parents' episode.

Every year, the islanders welcome their nearest and dearest into the villa and are given the opportunity to learn exactly what their parents think of their villa antics - and their new partners.

It's usually a very emotional episode and is a fan favourite segment of the show.

The islanders looked after doll babies in the parenting challenge

One viewer tweeted: "No preview for tomorrow night?! DEFINITELY meet the parents!" while another added: "Definitely no preview for tomorrow night cause the parents will be going in surely."

A third person commented: "Surely it's gonna be meeting the parents tomorrow night?? Parents Thursday, final dates Friday, final dumping Sunday????"

