Bridgerton viewers left 'sobbing' following heartbreaking season two death

The highly-anticipated second season of Bridgerton arrived on Netflix on Friday and it seems that fans have wasted absolutely no time getting stuck in.

Many have already binged all eight episodes, and from their reaction online, almost all were left sobbing following an unexpected and devastating death in episode three.

In a flashback sequence, the late Bridgerton patriarch is seen spending time with his eldest son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) when he is suddenly and fatally stung in the neck by a bee. He falls to the ground before his heavily pregnant wife, Violet (Ruth Gemmell), rushes towards them, and he is shown dying in her arms.

Following Edmund's passing, Anthony is made head of the household which results in him not only inheriting the title of Viscount but being tasked with a number of responsibilities at the tender age of 18. One comes soon after the tragic events when Violet suffers a difficult labour and the doctors tell Anthony that he must decide whether he wants to save his mother or unborn baby Hyacinth's life.

Edmund Bridgerton's death is shown in a heartbreaking flashback

While both manage to pull through, it's clear that Anthony's new role as head of the house weighs heavy on his shoulders and that he will not be able to forget the traumatizing moment of his father's death.

After watching the episode, viewers were quick to discuss the heart-wrenching storyline, and it seems that almost everyone was left reaching for the tissues. One fan tweeted: "The scene of Edmund dying is heartbreaking. I was actually crying my heart out. It was devastating to watch Anthony and Violet."

Anthony is left devastated following his father's death

Another said: "The scene with Edmund really came out of no where and broke my heart," while many more added that they had been left "sobbing" after watching the emotional moment.

Others were quick to also spot the significance of the flowers that Edmund was picking in his final moments. As someone explained: "Just realized Edmund got stung merely seconds after picking up hyacinth flowers, and Violet named their last child Hyacinth."

Meanwhile, Rupert Evans, who portrayed Edmund in the brief but powerful flashbacks, has revealed that we may not have seen the last of him. Speaking to Augustman, the 45-year-old actor admitted that he "enjoyed being a small cog in a very big wheel" but was coy when asked whether Edmund will appear again in the upcoming third and fourth seasons.

"I have absolutely no idea to be honest," he answered. "The great thing about Edmund is as the head of the family, he can always pop in or out, so certainly scope for that. But I will leave that topic to the great showrunners in this instance, Chris Van Dusen. He is someone who I really respect and so yeah, that's really a question for him."

