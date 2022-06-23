Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page leaves fans devastated with latest post The Duke of Hastings will be out of town for quite some time

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page has left fans devastated after confirming that he is absolutely not returning to the hit Netflix series - despite reports that he was in talks to make a three-episode come back for season three.

Sharing a snap of himself with his co-star Jonathan Bailey, who took over as the lead in season two, he captioned the post: "The boys are back in town. (No, I’m not going back to the show btw - the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch-up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine."

The Sun recently reported that the 34-year-old was in talks to appear in season three. According to the publication, nothing has been formally agreed but there is a dialogue between him and the show's bosses.

Regé-Jean hinted at a possible return during an interview with GQ back in September last year. When asked about the possibility of returning to the show, he replied: "You know I couldn't tell you! […] Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren't suspecting?"

Rege-Jean address the reports on Instagram

He also previously told Variety that his story was a "one-season arc", explaining: "One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes. They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we're going to come out and we're going to have the marriage and the baby."

