Love Island viewers share same theory after Ekin-Su and Davide voted least compatible by all islanders

Love Island aired its penultimate episode on Sunday night, which saw Paige Thorne and Adam Collard depart from the villa, while Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were voted the least compatible couple by all four other islanders.

Viewers took to Twitter after the results of the compatibility vote were revealed, suggesting that the other contestants voted for the fan-favourite couple because they felt "threatened" and feared they could win the competition.

One person tweeted: "Mad how everyone voted for Ekin Su and Davide as least compatible not because they are but because they felt threatened," while another added: "Honestly Ekin and Davide receiving the most votes was just the other islanders being strategic (and failing)."

A third commented: "They really overcame a lot of challenges in the villa, so the other islanders being threatened isn't surprising," while another agreed, writing: "The islanders voting Davide and Ekin least compatible wasn't surprising at all, they obviously don't think that they're just threatened."

While Davide and Ekin-Su received four votes, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen collected three, leaving the fishmonger fuming. After being saved from the public vote, the 23-year-old muttered the words: "We're gonna have some fun tonight," as he sat back down by the firepit.

Ekin-Su and Davide were voted by all other islanders as least compatible couple

Later on, he confronted Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack, who received zero votes from the other contestants, about why they voted for him and Gemma.

Indiyah responded: "It's not that you're not compatible, that wasn't the question. It's the least compatible.

"We know arguments are normal, but it's the stuff you're arguing about and how they end. Small little things like you lot in the challenge and your sort of protectiveness. I feel like it was a little bit blown out of proportion."

Paige and Adam were voted out of the villa

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers watched as the islanders reunited with their family members in the emotional 'Meet the parents' segment.

The union didn't go too smoothly for Dami, who was grilled by Indiyah's mum and sister. After being asked to explain his three-way kiss in Casa Amor, Dami responded: "I was just being an immature guy," to which Indiyah's sister, Shak, replied: "She wasn't moving wild like you were."

