Love Island's Gemma Owen and Luca Bish 'over' show and ready to leave villa

Gemma Owen and partner Luca Bish have been part of Love Island from day one, meaning they've spent close to eight weeks inside the Mallorcan villa alongside - so we can hardly blame them if they're keen to pack their bags and head back home!

And that is exactly what they want to do, according to one ex-Islander. Lacey Edwards, who lasted only a few days on the ITV show after entering as a bombshell last week, has insisted that the pair "want to get out" of the villa as soon as they can.

WATCH: Look back on Gemma and Luca's first ever date in the villa

In a recent TikTok video, the 25-year-old professional dancer from Swindon who found a connection with Deji before being booted from the show claimed that Gemma and Luca couldn't be more done with the show.

"With Luca and Gemma, I genuinely think they're really in love, and I think they're almost over Love Island," she said. "They've been in there so long and they've really found what they're looking for."

Lacey Edwards weighed in one Luca and Gemma's relationship

She continued. "They could happily just move out together and go back home together now. They're over doing the games and challenges. With Luca, it's playing with his head he's like, 'I just want my girl and I want to get out of here now.'"

Luca and Gemma, who enjoyed their final villa date on Friday night's show, are just days away from reuniting with their loved ones and returning to reality as the reality show is set to air its finale on Monday 1 August.

Gemma and Luca have both been in the villa since day one

However, the couple have just a few more hurdles to get past before then. In the most recent episode, the remaining Islanders were hit with a brutal twist in which they were asked to choose the two least compatible pairings.

While Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti got four votes from their fellow couples, Gemma and Luca are also at risk of dumping after receiving three votes.

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard got two votes, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Plage got one, while Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope didn't receive any votes meaning their place in the villa is safe.

