Love Island viewers complain about 'Meet the parents' episode for same reason

Love Island finally aired its popular segment 'Meet the parents' on Sunday night, which saw the islanders reunite with their family members in the villa.

However, some viewers were left disappointed as the islanders and their parents weren't allowed to hug in order to observe social distancing.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page's parents were the first to walk through the doors and rather than embracing their loved ones, had to send air hugs instead.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the social distancing rule, with one person writing: "Wait why can't they touch each other? They're literally breathing the same air," while another added: "As if they're not allowed to hug, that's so sad man."

A third viewer commented: "I'd be livid if I couldn't hug my parents after two months," while another wrote: "Nah the whole social distancing has made it so weird."

A representative from ITV has confirmed that the islanders weren't allowed to hug their family members in order to prevent the transmission of coronavirus and to protect the contestants before the live final on Monday.

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers watched as Paige Thorne's mum expressed doubts about her daughter's partner, Adam Collard. She told the paramedic that she was "more herself" when she was in a couple with Jacques O'Neill, who decided to leave the villa earlier this month following Casa Amor.

Meanwhile, Adam broke down in tears in the Beach Hut, overwhelmed with his father's praise of Paige. Addressing the camera, Adam said through tears: "She's unreal and makes me feel like I'm on top of the world."

Later on in the instalment, Indiyah Polack's mum and sister grilled Dami Hope, questioning him about his three-way kiss during Casa Amor.

He responded: "I was just being an immature guy," to which her sister Shak replied: "She wasn't moving wild like you were."

