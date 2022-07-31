Love Island spoilers: Indiyah's mum confronts Dami in 'Meet the parents' episode The islanders welcome their family members

Love Island airs its penultimate episode on Sunday night and it looks like it's going to be a good one! The popular challenge, 'Meet the parents', has finally arrived and viewers can expect to see Indiyah's mother confront Dami about his Casa Amor antics.

The latest set of spoilers suggest that Indiyah's family haven't quite yet forgiven him for his behaviour during the Casa episodes.

In the upcoming instalment, fans will watch as Indiyah's mum, Dee, and her sister, Shak, chat to the hotel waitress about her boyfriend. Her mum tells her: "The behaviour, and I'm sure Shak will tell Dami, he's not been cleared yet. He's not cleared in my eyes yet either…"

When Dee meets Dami, she does have some questions. She says: "So explain the three-way kiss."

The 26-year-old is not only grilled by Indiyah's mum but by his own sister, Femi, too! After informing the microbiologist that his grandma has been watching the show, the talk turns to Casa. She asks him: "Why? But why?"

Elsewhere in Sunday's episode, Gemma's mum, Louise, arrives with her friend Sarah and reveals what her dad, football icon Michael Owen, thinks of her time in the villa.

Indiyah's mum questions Dami over his Casa Amor antics

Louise tells her daughter: "Honestly, he is really proud of you, really proud." She adds of the family: "They're all loving watching you, they're missing you like mad."

Meanwhile, Luca's family praise Gemma, with his mum telling the fishmonger: "First night I said they fancy each other, I knew it. I love the values and morals she has."

His father adds: "She puts you straight doesn't she?"

Fans can also look forward to seeing Ekin-Su and Davide's family join together in the upcoming episode.

Ekin-Su and Davide's family meet in Sunday's episode

Ekin-Su's brother tells the 'Italian Stallion': "I've never seen my sister look at a guy the way she looks at you. Clearly, there's something she sees in you. She's my sister, she deserves the best, she really does, I'm not just saying that. I hope you're willing to give her the best."

The actress's mum, Sezer, says of their epic date: "I saw you were in love. So emotional. Welcome home, Davide."

