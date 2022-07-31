Love Island: Meet Tasha Ghouri's family, including 'proud' stepsister

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has become a fan-favourite contestant along with her boyfriend, Andrew Le Page, over the last few weeks. Despite the pair almost reaching breaking point following the drama at Casa Amor, they have managed to make it to the very end.

While viewers will know a lot about Tasha's romantic relationship, how much do you know about her family life? Find out all about her parents and siblings here, including her stepsister.

Heading into the Majorcan villa for the 'Meet the parents' segment of the show on Sunday are Tasha's mum and dad, Tarek and Nicky.

Tarek has given his opinion about his daughter and Andrew's romance through various tweets over the course of the show. Earlier this month, he tweeted a video of the couple sitting by the firepit along with the caption: "It's real. It always was. It just needed time. Thank you public for putting them together in the first place."

More recently, in a since-deleted tweet, he referred to Andrew as "son-in-law material" after quoting the estate agent chatting to the baby doll during the parenting challenge. The tweet read: "Andrew is looking more and more like son-in-law material. 'The firepit is very special… your mum told me about her superpower, her superpower being that she has an implant that makes her able to hear. She's very, very special and very, very brave with this implant.'"

Tasha and Andrew's parents enter the villa on Sunday

Tasha also has a brother named Alexander and a step-sister named Sienna, who recently posted a video of her and Tasha dancing together on TikTok. She captioned the clip: "So proud of you [heart emoji]," alongside the hashtag: "#stepsis".

Tasha's parents are set to head into the villa in Sunday night's episode and will be the first batch of parents, along with Andrew's mum and dad, to reunite with their children.

The 'Meet the parents' segment airs on Sunday night

In a spoiler for the upcoming episode, Tarek tells his daughter: "Honestly, when you were first put together by the public, I thought, 'Actually they're suited.'"

He adds: "You can see it in your eyes, you're sparkling. First time I've seen that with a boy."

