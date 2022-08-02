Love Island viewers left 'baffled' following series finale

Love Island 2022 finally came to an end on Monday night with an extended live episode which saw Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti crowned this year's champions.

While viewers were thrilled to see the self-proclaimed 'Italian Stallion' and 'Turkish delight' awarded the title of 2022's winners, some were "baffled" that Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page didn't come in second place.

WATCH: Tasha and Andrew's declarations of love to one another

Instead, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen were this year's runners-up while Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack landed the third place spot.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "I loved that Ekin and Davide won but I was shocked that Tasha and Andrew weren't a close second. Wish both couples all the best," while another added: "Ekin and Davide are the best - and I voted for them. But Andrew and Tasha should have come second."

A third person tweeted: "I don't know how Tasha and Andrew came fourth when they're one of the most loved up baffles me," while another agreed, commenting: "Sorry but how were Tasha and Andrew fourth place u can't convince me it's not rigged."

However, it wasn't just the results of the final that caught viewers' attention on Monday night as they couldn't help but comment on the announcement that Big Brother will be launching on ITV2 next year.

Fans were "baffled" as to why Tasha and Andrew didn't land second palce

The news was confirmed by a promotional video which aired during the ad break. One viewer took to Twitter, writing: "Big Brother announcing their comeback in the middle of the #LoveIsland finale is extremely iconic and chaotic. Just like the show. BIG BROTHER WILL SEE YOU NOW."

A second fan added: "#BigBrother is back next year and there's going to be two series of #LoveIsland. @itv2 has answered all my prayers," while a third commented: "As much as I love EKINDE, Big Brother's announced return is my highlight of this final."

Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned this year's winners

Others called for Ekin-Su to host the reboot, with one viewer tweeting: "Ekin Su to host Big Brother - IT MAKES SENSE," while another added: "Someone said Ekin Su should host big brother and I agree."

