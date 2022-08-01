Love Island 2022: What to expect from this year's live final The end is near

The time has come for the 2022 Love Island final and after eight weeks of surprise bombshells, shock dumpings and relationship rows, fans will be keen to know which couple will be crowned this year's winners.

The last episode of the series is usually a jam-packed live show hosted by Laura Whitmore, but what can fans expect from this year's final? Read on to find out everything we know…

WATCH: Look back at Gemma and Luca on their first date

What happens during the Love Island final?

While viewers will have to wait until 9pm tonight to see what exactly goes down during Monday's final, we do know of two traditional pre-recorded segments that are definitely going to happen.

Salsa dancing

It looks like the islanders will be polishing their dancing shoes for the first challenge as they are set to participate in a salsa lesson to prepare them for the Love Island summer ball.

Fans can look forward to seeing the couples experience a small class of hot Latin dance, which is usually taught by professional dancers who are welcomed into the villa.

The couples will learn to salsa dance

Love Island summer ball

When the dance rehearsals are over, the islanders will get glammed up for the annual summer ball, which will see the contestants express their love and devotion for one another. For the past few seasons, the finalists have been tasked with writing a poem, song or declaration to show just how much they adore their partner.

The latest spoiler has teased "romance, tears of joy and emotion abound" in this segment, so make sure you've got some tissues at the ready!

The contestants will get glammed up for the ball

Third and fourth place revealed

As for the rest of the show, each series tends to follow a similar format and fans can expect to see Laura host the show live from the villa in Majorca in front of an audience of fans.

After each couple sits down with Laura for their final interview in the villa, the host will then announce which contestants placed fourth and third.

The islanders give their declarations of love

Winner is announced

Towards the end of the show, Laura will announce which of the remaining couples has received the most votes from the public and are therefore the winners of Love Island 2022.

However, the show doesn't end there as they must then reveal whether they are in the competition for love or money. Laura presents each contestant with an envelope, one of which contains £0 while the other holds the full £50,000.

Whoever opens the envelope that contains the money has two options. They can either choose to keep the full amount to themselves or split it with their partner and receive £25,000 each.

Who will you be voting for?

So far, love has always prevailed and no contestant has ever chosen to take the full £50,000, but fans will have to wait until Monday's episode to find out what this year's winners decide to do!

