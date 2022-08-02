Uncoupled: the ending explained after fans react to major cliffhanger Warning! Spoilers for the Netflix show are ahead...

Have you watched Netflix's Uncoupled yet? The brand new series, starring Neil Patrick Harris, is from the writing brains behind Sex and the City and Emily in Paris therefore, perhaps unsurprisingly, it's gone down very well with fans.

MORE: All you need to know about Neil Patrick Harris' brilliant new show Uncoupled

But if you've already binged through all eight episodes then you'll be well acquainted with what happens throughout the drama – and the ending. But if you're wanting a breakdown of what happened then here's our explainer. Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so scroll at your own risk…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Neil Patrick Harris stars in Netflix's Uncoupled

What happens at the end of Netflix's Uncoupled?

After his partner of 17 years, Colin, walks out on him, successful real-estate Michael decides to take single life in his stride. But it's certainly not without its drawbacks – especially as a gay man in New York City who hasn't been out on the dating scenes in nearly 20 years.

Flings, potential love interests, and a ski break later, Michael ends up attending the wedding of two friends, the Jonathans, but he's anxious because Colin is a mutual friend and will almost definitely be there.

MORE: Neil Patrick Harris has his say on the future of Uncoupled

MORE: Bridgerton's Shonda Rhimes speaks out about Netflix's lawsuit against musical

Will Michael get back with Colin or stay single?

However, the pair end up facing each other and even have a dance, seemingly putting their animosity behind them. Not only that, Michael seems to get a level of closure from Colin, who tells him he felt trapped in their relationship with no "other possibilities".

But the cliffhanger came just before the credits rolled. Michael returned to his apartment only to find a man standing in the dark. After nearly jumping from shock, Michael then realises its Colin, who says leaving him was a mistake and that the couple should never have broken up. Yikes.

MORE: Virgin River creator drops major hint about Jack's romantic past for season five twist

Neil Patrick Harris and Tisha Campbell in Uncoupled

What does the ending mean for a potential series two of Netflix's Uncoupled?

We don't get to see how Michael responds to Colin, nor do we get to see how Michael will digest his ex-partner walking suddenly back into his life.

If season two is confirmed, it's likely that the episodes will pick up almost immediately where season one left off, with the plot focusing on whether Michael and Colin will give their love another shot.

But will Michael be swayed back into his old life, or has he found new fulfillment elsewhere? Here's hoping for answers soon…

Are you a fan of the show?

What did the fans make of the ending of Netflix's Uncoupled?

Needless to say, fans had a similar reaction after the show's dramatic cliffhanger. One person tweeted: "Ok, @netflix, I'm *really* going to need a second season of #Uncoupled ASAP. You can't just leave me hanging on that ending! Such a delightful and frequently very funny series that I can't wait to watch more of."

Another said: "Please let there be a Season 2 of #Uncoupled. I've got so many questions from that ending!!! @netflix," as a third wrote: "THAT CLIFFHANGER ENDING OHHHHH my god #Uncoupled."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.