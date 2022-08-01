Virgin River creator drops major hint about Jack's romantic past for season five twist What would this mean for Mel and Jack?

Virgin River might have only just launched season four on Netflix, but the cast and crew have already gathered in Vancouver to begin filming scenes for season five of the popular drama.

MORE: Virgin River's Annette O'Toole hints at major change for Hope in season five

Not only will there be new scripts, but there's a new showrunner in town for season five, too, and they have already teased some big moments for the new episodes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge makes plea to fans during journey to Vancouver

Chatting to Glamour, new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith dropped a major hint about Jack Sheridan's romantic past.

After being asked whether the character's ex-wife, Mandy, could make an appearance, he began: "There are a lot of great Easter eggs and breadcrumbs that have been left, and we are clocking all of them thoughtfully."

MORE: Virgin River star teases major character exit in season five

MORE: Alexandra Breckenridge 'in shock' as shares update with fans after luggage theft

Virgin River season five has a new showrunner

He added: "I would say, check out season five and see if Mandy makes an appearance." Although a return of a former flame would no doubt be juicy, we can't help but worry about what it could mean for Jack and Mel!

Meanwhile, there have been other hints about the future plot revealed, including a potential change for Hope McCrea, who is portrayed by Annette O'Toole in the Netflix series.

Speaking to The List, the actress revealed that she'd like to see the show delve into real-life politics within Hope's career as mayor.

Martin Henderson plays Jack Sheridan

"I would like to see her — and I believe this is going to happen — be more of a mayor, be more involved in her work. We see her walking around, showing up, and she can go anywhere," she began.

"That's what she likes best about being mayor. 'Well, I can go here and I get free coffee because I'm your mayor. I'm your mayor, okay?' I would like to see what she does."

She added: "On a local level, that political scene, especially in our country right now [with] what's going on, we have to start."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.