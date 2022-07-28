The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce's album leaks two days before release

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Beyonce announcing Renaissance listening parties after her new album was leaked two days early and BTS working on a new song for the World Cup 2022.

Not only that, Madonna talks directing her own biopic, and Shawn Mendes cancels the remainder of his tour. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Beyonce's new album Renaissance was leaked online two days before it's due for release. The global superstar is due to release her seventh album on 29 July but 36 hours before it's release, a copy had appeared online and spread through social media. The new songs weren't available for long after the singer's team swiftly stepped in to remove the media for copyright purposes. According to Variety, the album was leaked after physical copies of the record were being sold early on mainland Europe. However, Queen Bey clearly hasn't let it dampen her spirit has she's announced a number of listening parties across the globe on the official day of release.

BTS might be currently working on solo projects but the band are set to reunite for a very special World Cup 2022 Collaboration. The K-Pop group are teaming up with Hyundai, the official sponsor of the FIFA competition, to release a song as part of the car manufacturer's efforts to make the football tournament more eco-friendly. Not much more is known about the track, but it's due for release in the second half of 2022.

Madonna says she's making her biopic "entirely" herself to make sure her story is told authentically. The legendary singer, who announced the movie in 2020, told Variety she wanted to take a "preemptive strike against misogynistic men" who were trying to make movies about her, before adding that no one else was going to tell her story but her. It comes soon after it was announced that Ozark actress Julia Garner would be potraying Madonna in the film which is currently in production.

Shawn Mendes has cancelled the remainder of his Wonder world tour

He's due to embark on his 2022 tour very soon but now Post Malone has announced a tour documentary. The One Right Now singer will release Runaway which will feature backstage footage, live performances and interviews from his 2019 North American tour. Runaway will be launched on Amazon's streaming site Freevee on August 12, just before he hits the road for his Twelve Carat Toothache string of shows in the US, Australia and New Zealand.

And Shawn Mendes has cancelled the remainder of the tour indefinitely. Earlier this month, the Stitches singer postponed a number of concerts in order to focus on his mental health, but the artist has now officially confirmed the remainder of the shows will now be cancelled. Shawn said in a heartfelt message to his fans that he wasn't prepared for the toll that touring would have, adding both he and his team were hopeful that he would be able to pick up the shows at a later date, but insisted his health has to come first. Shawn then assured his fans he would still continue to make music and will return to touring in the future.

