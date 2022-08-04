Strictly Come Dancing announces first celebrity contestant - find out who it is! We can already hear the theme tune…

It's that time of year again! The BBC has announced the first famous name joining the celebrity line-up for this year's Strictly Come Dancing – and we cannot wait!

The first celebrity is actor Will Mellor. In a statement shared with the BBC, the star said they were thrilled to be joining the ballroom and Latin competition.

He told the BBC: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about.

"This is also my Mum's favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!"

Will is perhaps best known for his roles playing Jambo Bolton in Hollyoaks, Gaz Wilkinson in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Steve Connolly in Broadchurch.

Strictly Come Dancing typically reveals the rest of the celebrities taking part in quick succession, so it won't be long before we hear more big names of people who will make up the Strictly class of 2022.

Series twenty of Strictly will officially launch in September. The judges, hosts, professional dancers and celebrities all gather at Elstree Studios in London to film the launch event which will include epic routines and introductory interviews.

Will Mellor is the first celebrity contestant

The launch will then see the dancers take part in the pairing-up ceremony. Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will announce which pro-dancer will be partnered with each celebrity for the remainder of the competition.

After that, the series participants then head off for a fortnight of training ahead of the live shows. The launch episode typically airs in mid-September and the first live shows then kick off two weeks later.

Four new professional dancers have joined for the 2022 series

With this in mind, it's likely the first live show with all 15 couples is set to take place in the ballroom during the first weekend of October.

Not only is there a whole batch of new celebrities taking part in this year's series, but there are also four new professional dancers to get acquainted with. Joining the team is Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas, Lauren Oakley and Carlos Gu.

There are now 20 pro-dancers on the show in total – the largest number in Strictly history!

