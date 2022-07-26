Strictly Come Dancing stars share first look inside rehearsals for new series Dianne Buswell and more welcomed the new professionals to the studio

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing have shared a first look inside the upcoming 2022 series after rehearsals kicked off this week.

MORE: All you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2022

The professional dancers headed to the studio on Monday to begin their group rehearsals, which run throughout the summer – and they gave a warm welcome to the new dancers, too!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly stars share first look inside new series as rehearsals kick off

Posting on their Instagram Stories, various dancers from the show including Dianne Buswell and Johannes Radebe, shared photos, selfies and videos of the team's reunion as well as introducing their followers to the new pros joining the 2022 series.

In one photo, shared to Dianne's social media, the red-haired dancer could be seen posing for a photo alongside fellow pros Johannes and Amy, as well as Kai Widdrington, and Nancy Xu. The caption read: "What a bunch of legends."

MORE: Amy Dowden reassures fans as she shares new health update ahead of Strictly rehearsals

MORE: Giovanni Pernice reveals major update about Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Dianne and Lauren are firm friends

Another clip, shared by Johannes, panned across the room showing Nikita Kuzmin walking through the studio as the dancers took a break, before showing Nancy and new dancer, Carlos Gu, pulling off some dance moves to the camera.

Dianne then shared a selfie alongside fellow new dancers Lauren Oakley and Michelle Tsiakkas. She wrote in the caption: "Welcoming these beautiful ladies to @BBCStrictly," before tagging Lauren and Michelle.

Another selfie saw the professional alongside Carlos as she wrote: "You guys are going to love @gkc_carlos," followed by a string of heart-eyed emojis.

Dianne welcomed new dancers, Lauren Oakley and Michelle Tsiakkas to the studio

In addition to Carlos, Michelle and Lauren, Italian dancer Vito Coppola will also be joining the professional line-up, meaning that there are now 20 pro-dancers on the show in total – the largest number in Strictly history!

Strictly Come Dancing series 20 will begin in September. The launch show typically occurs around the middle of September, with the live shows and official competition kicking off a fortnight later.

The excitement for Strictly always builds ahead of the launch show as the professional dancers rehearsals last throughout the summer, and the celebrity line-up is usually announced throughout August.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.