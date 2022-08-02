Strictly Come Dancing confirm filming date for launch show ahead of 2022 series We're very excited!

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed the official filming date for the launch show ahead of the 2022 series – and it's so soon!

According to the BBC website, the pre-recorded launch show will take place in London on the 7 September, and fans are able to apply for tickets now.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing professionals are back in the studio for rehearsals

The website reads: "Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back! The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One - and we're extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year's shows."

It continues: "Hosted by the very talented and glamorous Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will once again come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios.

The 2021 series was a huge success!

"Registration is now open to be part of the exciting Launch Show, which is recording in advance of this year's live shows on Wednesday 7 September. As in previous years we are operating a random draw. You can apply for tickets for the Launch Show at any time until 10pm on Sunday 7 August."

Given the taping of the launch show will take place on the 7th, it's likely that the kick-off episode will air on BBC One a week or so after. The launch show typically airs around the middle of September, with the live shows and official competition kicking off a fortnight later.

In 2021, the launch show aired on 25 September, so one date possibility for this year could be Saturday 17 September. We'll keep you posted!

Series 20 will welcome four new pro dancers

Meanwhile, preparation for series 20 have already got underway as the professional dancers headed back into the studio last month to begin rehearsals.

Posting on their Instagram Stories, various dancers from the show including Dianne Buswell and Johannes Radebe, shared photos, selfies and videos of the team's reunion as well as introducing their followers to the new pros joining the 2022 series.

In one photo, shared to Dianne's social media, the red-haired dancer could be seen posing for a photo alongside fellow pros Johannes and Amy, as well as Kai Widdrington, and Nancy Xu. The caption read: "What a bunch of legends."

