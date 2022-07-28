Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli opens up about returning to the show one day The long-running judge recently stepped down from the BBC show...

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has opened up about the possibility of returning to the show after he announced his departure.

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell treats fans to an intimate glimpse inside dancing rehearsals

The former professional dancer and choreographer, who has been on the judging panel since the show began in 2004, said his reasons for not returning to his regular seat were due to the difficulties of travelling back and forth to the US.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing new professional Lauren Oakley and Giovanni rehearse together

Now, the dancer has opened up about whether he would come back in the future. Chatting to the MailOnline, the 66-year-old admitted that "no one knows" what could happen in the future.

"Well I always will miss it, it's my family, but I mean we'll always be friends and you never know what's going to happen," he began.

"[But] at the moment, you know it's just impossible, the situation is too complicated but they're all my brothers and sisters, we're all loving each other, you know, no hard feelings, they're great, they do a great job."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing stars share first look inside rehearsals for new series

MORE: Katya Jones reveals rigorous training ahead of Strictly Come Dancing

Bruno announced his departure earlier this year

He added: "No one knows what's going to happen in the future, but at the moment I do the American show but I can't do the travel, it's impossible."

Bruno has kept his job as a judge on the American version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars, which also features former Strictly head judge Len Goodman.

During previous seasons, both Len and Bruno would travel back and forth from the US and the UK to judge both shows. Len departed the BBC competition in 2016.

Anton Du Beke is now a permanent judge on Strictly

During the 2021 series, before Bruno announced his permanent exit, professional dancer Anton Du Beke filled in for his role due to coronavirus travel restrictions. Since then, it's now been confirmed that the King of Ballroom will return as a permanent replacement for Bruno.

MORE: All you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Of his return to the panel, Anton said: "Woohooo! This is BRILLIANT news. Everyone knows how much I absolutely love the show and I'm utterly delighted to be continuing as a regular judge. And I get to make the final again - now I know how Giovanni feels!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.