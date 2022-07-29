Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova hold hands in sweet video ahead of big celebration The couple started dating last year

The Strictly Come Dancing gang partly reunited on Thursday night to attend the National Reality TV Awards in London.

Neil Jones, Giovanni Pernice, Nikita Kuzmin and new couple Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova dressed to the nines to pick up the award for Best Reality Competition Show 2022.

WATCH: Nadiya and Kai hold hands in sweet video

Taking to Instagram, Neil shared several clips from the night out, and one shows the group sitting together at a table – with Kai and Nadiya sweetly holding hands whilst listening to a singer perform on stage.

Other clips show the cast posing with their award, with Neil writing alongside it: "@bbcstrictly winning another award. Thank you for voting."

The couple went public with their relationship in April

Nadiya and Kai began dating earlier this year but only went public with their relationship a few months ago.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine back in April, the Ukrainian-born pro confirmed that she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".

She continued: "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time. But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

The couple look happy as they took home the award

She also revealed that the budding couple have earned the support of their cast-mates, and had even gone on date nights to watch their fellow stars perform.

In the interview, Nadiya also opened up about her split from her fiancé, Matija Škarabot, who she shares a five-year-old daughter, Mila, with.

"You're apart for so much of your lives and neither of us wanted that. Unfortunately, we grew apart," she explained.

But she added that the former couple are determined to have a "good relationship" in order to make sure that their daughter is the "happiest child".

