Hoda Kotb and new co-star are lost for words - literally - during fun cooking segment The Today star has such a fun job!

Hoda Kotb is always doing something exciting on Today, whether that's interviewing A-listers or trying out unconventional cocktail recipes.

The star also gets involved with the cooking segment, and on the Fourth Hour on Wednesday, she was joined by sub co-star Meredith Vieira.

Hoda and Meredith delighted viewers with their fun on-air banter as they tried out some crab cake muffins.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb and her sub co-star are lost for words in hilarious cooking segment

The pair were also lost for words as they devoured the tasty treats. "Mmm, mmm," Hoda exclaimed as she tucked into the crab cake muffin, as Meredith followed suit. "That's really good," Meredith finally added, appreciating every mouthful of the food.

The clip was shared on Instagram and fans were quick to comment on the post. One wrote: "Lol I love hearing them enjoy it, they are so cute," while another wrote: "These two are great." A third added: "So real! Love it!"

During the summer months, a number of the Today hosts have taken time off to spend with their families, resulting in more subs joining the show on various occasions.

Hoda normally presents with Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda herself has recently been off work as she took her young daughters Haley and Hope on vacation.

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda's usual Fourth Hour co-star, has also been off a lot over the last few weeks, wanting to enjoy the summer holidays with her own family.

The pair have been working together since 2019, after long-time Fourth Hour host Kathie Lee Gifford left the show.

Hoda and Jenna often have fun on set together and the Read with Jenna star previously told HELLO! what it's really like to work with her co-star during the Fourth Hour segment.

Hoda, Savannah and Jenna have a lot of fun presenting on Today

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted. "That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

Jenna is also close with Savannah Guthrie, and told us: "And even the other day when Savannah was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like, 'Put on something more goth'.

"It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television. It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

The Today team are very close

Jenna, like Hoda and Savannah, is a mom to young children and working with fellow working parents is also a blessing.

"I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," she said.

"It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah picked up my kids and took them to church."

The former teacher continued: "I can text Hoda and ask for advice," she said. "I'm so lucky to work with people who I not only adore, but I can lean on them. That's the true meaning of sisterhood."

