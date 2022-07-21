Hoda Kotb's absence from unexpected Today Show explained The NBC star will be back soon

Fans of beloved morning news show Today were saddened to see Hoda Kotb absent from her usual spot as the morning anchor.

Instead, her usual partner, Savannah Guthrie, was joined by Sheinelle Jones for the day, with the former giving some insight into Hoda's absence.

She explained that her fellow host was taking a little break, explaining that Hoda was "off for the day" and Sheinelle would be acting in her stead.

The same applied for later in the day as well for Hoda's usual appearance alongside Jenna Bush Hager on Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Jenna was joined instead by Justin Sylvester, who has become a fan favorite thanks to his multiple appearances on the show, many of them in Hoda or Jenna's stead.

However, their show happened to be cut short as their Fourth Hour of Today segment was interrupted in between by a special report.

Justin Sylvester took Hoda's place on Today with Hoda and Jenna

Halfway through, viewers were taken by surprise when Savannah returned to their screens to reveal that President Joe Biden had contracted Covid-19 for the first time.

Such events usually only occur due to breaking news, with Savannah appearing to announce the big developments released from the White House "moments ago."

Hoda had been absent for a few episodes of the show back in June as she went away for a family vacation with her daughters Haley and Hope.

Jenna took a break around the same time as well, with the two missing each other at work and not being able to reunite for a show for a couple of weeks.

The news of the President's diagnosis cut the show in half

The two are incredibly close both on-screen and off, with Jenna recently opening up about working on the NBC daytime show while talking to HELLO!.

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted. "That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

