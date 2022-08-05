Love Island reunion chaos as Coco leaves filming after argument Will you be tuning in for the return of the islanders?

An audience member who attended the filming for the upcoming Love Island reunion episode has claimed that one of the cast members left during filming after a heated exchange with a fellow islander.

Coco, who has been speaking openly about the highs and lows of her experience in the villa since leaving the show, was thought to have gotten into an argument with Summer over some comments she made about Josh, one of the Casa Amor boys who Summer is believed to be seeing.

The fan wrote: "Just been at the #LoveIsland reunion episode filming, very heated exchange between coco and summer production had to step in and close it down. Summer made a comment about friends not being real friends on the outside, and Coco was trying to defend herself by saying 'It was all banter', kept going back and forth over the boys (Josh & Billy) for a fair few minutes, production obvs had no idea of context from podcast ep."

Will you be watching the reunion?

During a podcast chat, Coco had previously revealed that she and Josh had almost hooked up after leaving the villa, but ultimately decided not to. The fan claimed that Coco left after the exchange, adding: "Coco left after that exchange and we had to cheer her to come back in ... Luca ran over to Jay, Charlie and Antigoni's table to get the gossip as the reaction on the sofa was a bit mad… The way that we as the audience had to explain the situation to production because some of them were stood there like...? Poor effort lol."

The reunion episode is set to air on Sunday 7 August for a 90-minute special where we find out how the islanders have been since leaving the villa, and we don’t know about you, but we can’t wait!

