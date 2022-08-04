Inside Ekin-Su and Davide's first date since leaving the Love Island villa The couple look incredible

Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide landed back on UK soil this week following the final on Monday, and on Thursday, Davide shared a sneak peek inside their first date since leaving the villa.

Rather than a romantic dinner or an evening of cocktails, the super-fit couple spent their first date out of the villa at the gym – each to their own! Davide shared a video of the duo working out, which showed him performing bench presses, while Ekin-Su worked out on a lateral pull-down machine.

WATCH: Inside Davide and Ekin-Su's first date after Love Island

Davide captioned the video: "Fit couple back at it," and Ekin-Su reshared the post, captioned with the sunglasses emoji.

Davide shared a second clip of himself doing bicep curls, working on his sculpted arm muscles, while Ekin-Su's machine of choice will hone her back.

The pair regularly worked out in the Majorca villa together, with Davide even squatting with Ekin-Su on his shoulders, so it's no surprise the pair hit the gym together as soon as they were on home soil.

Davide and Ekin-Su worked out together in the villa

Their gym date is a far cry from the last date we saw the winning couple enjoy. Their final Love Island date saw Ekin-Su and Davide treated to a candle-lit dinner followed by a performance by Alfie Boe.

The pair arrived at a breath-taking colosseum-style setting, where they were serenaded by the Les Miserables star, with Ekin-Su telling Davide: “I feel like I’m in a dream.”

Ekin-Su and Davide enjoyed a romantic last date in Majorca

Davide toasted their relationship, saying: “To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever - it will last forever.” Ekin-Su added: “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever been on in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted.”

