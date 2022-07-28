Is Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower dating Ekin-Su’s sister?

Summer 2022 could probably be defined by two things in the television world; Love Island and Stranger Things, so no wonder fans of both have been shocked to learn that Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna in the sci-fi series is supposedly engaged to Ekin-Su’s sister – but is this really the case?

The news was originally claimed by a TikTok fan account, with the caption: “Your fave person gets engaged while you’re in Love Island” with a snap of a woman kissing Jamie on the cheek, and fans were certainly surprised, with one writing: “Ekin-Su's (from love island season 8) sister is engaged to jamie campbell bower- saying just in case this info makes anyone else as happy as it made me.”

Another person wrote: “Learning that Ekin Su’s sister is engaged to Jamie Campbell Bower has completely rocked my world. The power this family has.”

However, this is probably not the case. Other fans have quickly dismissed the rumour as a hoax, with fans pointing out that Ekin-Su has never even mentioned having a sister, despite tagging her younger brother on Instagram on multiple occasions.

Jamie is reportedly dating Jess Moloney

So who is Jamie currently dating? Page Six has reported that he is currently seeing talent manager Jess Moloney, and that the pair have been together for 18 months. The star was previously engaged to his Harry Potter co-star Bonnie Wright and had a five-year on-and-off relationship with Emily in Paris star Lily Collins after the pair met on the set of The Mortal Instruments.

The star recently appeared in Stranger Things

Although Jamie has yet to speak about his former relationships, he recently shared a post candidly discussing his struggle with addiction, saying: “12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life.

“But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow. For anyone who wakes up thinking “oh god not again” I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress.”

