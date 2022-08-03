Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su have emotional reunion with family 

Love Island 2022 champions Davide and Ekin-Su have landed in the UK alongside their fellow finalists, Indiyah and Dami, Tasha and Andrew and Gemma and Luca - and the stars were met with cheers from the crowds!

All smiles after leaving the airport to a crowd of well-wishers bearing flowers, Ekin-Su and Davide instantly reunited with their family and friends, giving them all big hugs. Aw! The pair have been updating their followers with their journey back from the villa in Palma, Spain, and revealed that they were on the cover of the Jet2 inflight magazine!

WATCH: Ekin-Su and Davide return to the UK

Davide and Ekin-Su won by over 60 per cent of the public vote in the show’s finale on Monday, with Gemma and Luca placing as runner-ups. Speaking about her time on the show, Gemma said: "It feels absolutely amazing. I don’t think any of us expected it. I feel like it could have been anyone out of the four couples. Really strong connections - I love all of them! Whatever the situation was last night, I think we all just would have been happy for each other - a really good group of people."

The winners are back!

Luca also revealed how they celebrated on the final night of the show, saying: "We had a little toast together with the crew and everyone who makes the show - it was quite special really to see everyone and realise how much goes into it. It was a pleasure to be there and a really surreal night - what a way to finish it off. Just to be there was incredible."

Indiyah also opened up about her favourite memories from the show, saying: "Definitely our fiesta final date and also the talent show - that was the most fun I’ve had where I’ve not been nervous to do a challenge, especially the sexy ones! That was one of the challenges where I felt like I could just have fun and just enjoy it."

