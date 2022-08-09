Gardeners' World's Monty Don melts hearts with photo of new baby arrival The presenter looked overjoyed

Monty Don tugged at our heartstrings on Monday after he shared an adorable photo of his baby granddaughter, Daisy.

MORE: Gardeners' World star Monty Don announces new projects away from beloved BBC show

Taking to Instagram, the gardening expert posted a sweet snap of himself cradling the adorable tot. Little Daisy was dressed in a white broderie dress and a gorgeous wide-brimmed sunhat speckled with tiny blue and yellow flowers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monty Don films magical moment inside picture-perfect home

Looking every inch the doting grandfather, Monty, 67, could be seen wrapping his arms around the youngster with a huge grin stretching across his face. He captioned his post: "Grandfather and granddaughter- Daisy in a hat".

MORE: Meet Gardener's World presenter Monty Don's family

MORE: Gardeners' World star Monty Don opens up about grandchildren's love of gardening

His fans flooded the comment section with plenty of well-wishes. "Congratulations @themontydon, she is scrumptious," wrote fellow presenter Vanessa Feltz, whilst a second penned: "Absolutely precious moment".

Little Daisy was born in May

A third remarked: "Gorgeous photo safe with grandpa" and a fourth noted: "That may be the sweetest child of all time".

Monty announced the birth of Daisy via Twitter back in May. Taking to the social media platform, the presenter wrote: "Daisy Rose Don born today, a sister to George. A perfect way to end. beautiful May day."

Monty and his wife Sarah, who have been married since 1983, have three grown-up children: Adam, Freya and Tom. Tom and his wife Emily first welcomed son George in 2019 before announcing the arrival of Daisy Rose.

The expert gardener is also a doting grandfather to George

The celebrity gardener's adorable photo of his granddaughter comes after he opened up about his own childhood. During a candid interview with The Times, Monty revealed how his father Denis was a "frightening figure" whilst growing up.

"He was an army heavyweight boxing champion and a commando and had been through the war," said Monty.

The horticulturist added: "You didn't mess with him, and he had these deep depressive fits when he wouldn't talk to anyone."

Monty and Sarah tied the knot in 1983

Monty went on to talk about his twin sister Alison - who had nearly died following a car accident. At the time, the doting brother was working as a gardener in France when he was told the sad news via a telegram which read, "Come home. Alison accident".

Luckily, Alison survived the crash, with Monty adding: "She made what was deemed a miraculous recovery and got the use of one eye back, after endless operations, and one hand, and could walk with a stick and went on to get married and have children."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.