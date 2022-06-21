The Repair Shop's Jay Blades shares extremely rare photo of sons The star has three children

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has delighted fans by sharing a very rare snap of him with his two sons, Dior and Levi.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 52-year-old shared a photo of the trio laughing together alongside the caption: "THOUGHT OF THE DAY. Enjoy the simple but Necessary & Essential things in Life.

"Breathing, Seeing, Touching, Tasting, Smelling, Hearing, Laughing, Sharing, Learning & Just Being Present."

He also added the hashtag "#sons" alongside a red heart emoji.

Dior, 27, was quick to comment on the post, writing: "Thank You Dad, You're A True Inspiration To Me And Forever Will Be! Love You Dad."

Fans took to the comments section to praise the post, with one person writing: "What a fabulous photo," while another added: "Love this…such wise words and so very true.

Jay with his two sons

Little is publicly known about Jay's relationship with his sons. However, in an interview with Saga last year, he revealed that he fathered Levi, now 31, when he was just 20 years old with his girlfriend from childhood, Maria.

Jay had been with Maria sporadically since he was 16, they got back together and welcomed Levi soon after. Just a year later, Jay "walked out", according to Saga. He said: "I'd hoped being a dad would fill the hole in my soul, but I wasn't ready."

Jay has fathered three children by three women and told The Telegraph back in April that he remains on good terms with his children's mothers. Jade, his ex-wife and the mother of his 16-year-old daughter Zola, now runs his furniture business.

A young jay pictured with his mother

Chatting to the publication, Jay previously admitted that the lack of a father figure in his own childhood has impacted his family life.

"I haven't had that kind of stability throughout my childhood," he said. "I haven't seen a man be a man within a relationship.

"It's a bit like the guys in The Repair Shop – if no one showed them what to do, they'd keep on making mistakes, wouldn't they? So you have to learn from someone. And if there is no role model in the community that you're in, then you won't learn."

