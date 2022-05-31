The Repair Shop's Jay Blades reveals the one rule all experts must follow The 52-year-old fronts the BBC show

The Repair Shop host Jay Blades has revealed the one rule that all experts must follow when tending to treasured heirlooms brought into the barn.

Speaking to Nicki Chapman on BBC Radio Two on Saturday, the 52-year-old admitted that the experts get nervous when handling special items that are brought in.

"All of the experts get nervous in the sense that, people bring in an item that sometimes has never left their family and they are entrusting us to look after it," he explained.

"Each expert looks after that item and they are the only ones that are allowed to touch it. That is the cardinal rule in The Repair Shop. It's my repair, it's my responsibility, I need to be able to look after it, unless they are doing a collaboration.

"But the majority of the time, no one touches that item apart from them," he added.

In the same interview, Jay teased a very special upcoming episode of the beloved BBC show which airs on Wednesday 1 June to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Jay revealed that only the expert tending to an item can touch it

The presenter revealed that his co-star Steve Fletcher was faced with restoring an "unbelievable" item - a 103-year-old lantern used by Beefeaters in the Tower of London!

Jay explained that the lantern is used to lock up two sets of gates in the historic building every night. He told Nicki: "To have it in the barn was a real honour, and when you see this lantern, I can't wait for you guys to see it.

A special Jubilee episode of the show is being aired on Wednesday

"This lantern has it's own destination, it's own postcode. It is unbelievable, I've never seen a lantern like it."

He then went on to praise Steve for his excellent horologist skills: "Steve did a blinding job on it. He's done us so proud, and I think he's done the country proud with that one."

