House of Hammer: where is Armie Hammer now? 

Discovery+ has released the first trailer for their upcoming documentary House of Hammer, which looks at the allegations made against actor Armie Hammer, as well as a wider look at the wealthy Hammer family. The actor, who dropped out of several projects after allegations against him came to light, has yet to respond to the documentary - but where is he now, and is he working on anything new? Find out here…

Armie dropped out of several upcoming projects in early 2021 after screenshots went public that appeared to show him sharing sexual fantasies including cannibalism, leading former partners to come forward and share their own experiences with the star. He subsequently left films and TV shows including Shotgun Wedding, The Offer, Gaslit, Next Goal Wins and a play The Minutes. His last credit was for Death in the Nile, which was completed before the controversies surrounding the actor came to light.

In April, Armie’s attorney Andrew Bettler released a statement via Variety which read: "There was never a case. A lot of people think that there was. There was never a lawsuit, never a criminal proceeding. The media are obsessed with that matter. It never turned into litigation or into a criminal charge against anyone. That was a misconception.

"It was early days of the pandemic, everybody was home, reading all these tweets. You have a well-known handsome actor being accused of salacious, kinky interactions with women. It captured the public's attention but was completely blown out of proportion — to the extent that there was never anything in court. There wasn't a matter for me to handle other than to help him manage his image in the press."

Armie is back in LA after staying in the Caymans

So where is he now? According to Variety, following the accusations Armie spent six months in the Guest House, a rehab facility based in Florida before staying in the Caymans, where he has reportedly worked from a personal concierge to a timeshare salesman. It was reported that he recently returned to LA with his family, and is staying in a house owned by Robert Downey Jr.

What is House of Hammer about?

The documentary, which is set to be released on 2 September on Discovery+, delves into allegations against Armie, as well as the Hammer family. In the trailer, a former partner of Armie says: "I’m here to talk about what happened in my relationship with Armie Hammer. Not only is he an actor, he was gorgeous and tall and I was starting to fall for him, but something didn’t feel right… Then he mentioned the ropes. The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles, and behind your back. I had bruises, I hated it."

Another woman who revealed she was involved with Armie said: "Once the sexual nature of the DMs started, it was all he wanted to talk about… I knew something about him would come up in the future because I know how careless he is." The trailer also included a voice note from Armie, where he says: "I get to come over to your house with my bag of goodies, completely incapacitating you, until I was done with you."

