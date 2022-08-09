Netflix's I Just Killed My Dad: Where is Anthony Templet now? Anthony was 17 years old when he shot his father

Netflix's chilling new docuseries, I Just Killed My Dad, tells the story of Anthony Templet, who shot and killed his father when he was just 17-year-old before handing himself in to the police.

What initially appeared to be a cold-blooded murder case was later proved to be much more complex than the police had ever imagined. Find out what Anthony did and where he is now…

What did Anthony Templet do?

In the early hours of Monday 3 June, 2019, Anthony shot and killed his father, Burt Templet, at their home in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Shortly afterwards, he rang the police and handed himself in, explaining that Burt had been intoxicated and woken him up at 3am. The pair argued and Burt became aggressive towards his son.

The teenager managed to lock himself in his father's room and get hold of two handguns. Burt opened the door and Anthony shot his father before firing two more bullets.

Anthony insisted that he had shot Burt in order to protect himself.

It was later revealed that the boy had been subjected to years of abuse at the hands of his father and after being taken from his family home at the age of seven, led a life completely controlled by Burt. He was even prevented from attending school, dentist or doctor appointments.

Where is Anthony Templet now?

While Anthony admitted to killing his father, he insisted that it wasn't murder but rather an act of self-defence.

He was initially arrested for manslaughter but the charge was later changed to second-degree murder, prompting the case to transition from a juvenile to adult case.

After more information was revealed about the years of abuse and neglect, as well as testimonies from psychiatrists who said Anthony was not a threat to society, the district attorney's office decided to be more lenient.

Rather than go to prison, the teenager was given a five-year supervised probation period in 2021 and ordered to attend counselling as well as work towards obtaining a 'GE' high-school diploma.

Anthony, now 20 years old, is also working on rebuilding relationships with his mother and grandmother in Texas.

