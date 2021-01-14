Armie Hammer breaks silence after quitting Jennifer Lopez movie The actor was due to star in Shotgun Wedding

Armie Hammer has spoken out following the news that he is no longer set to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in their new comedy film, Shotgun Wedding.

The actor has been at the centre of much negative speculation surrounding his personal life, including allegations that he sent explicit and disturbing messages to women on social media. These messages have not been verified.

However, speaking to TMZ, the Rebecca actor said: "I'm not responding to these claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic." Armie added: "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

A production spokesman also told PA news agency: "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

Jennifer and Armie were set to play an engaged couple in Shotgun Wedding who are preparing for their destination nuptials when they start to get cold feet. To complicate matters even more, the entire wedding party is taken hostage by criminals.

Pitch Perfect filmmaker Jason Moore is directing the action comedy; Armie's role will be recast following his exit.

Armie and his ex-wife Elizabeth share two children together

The actor and his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers split in July 2020 after ten years of marriage. The pair share two children together – daughter Harper, six, and a four-year-old son Ford.

They announced their separation on their respective Instagram accounts, at the time writing: "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.

"As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

