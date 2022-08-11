Gogglebox star Lee shares sweet snap with partner Steve in Cyprus home 

Gogglebox star Lee has shared a hilarious snap of himself with his partner Steve at their home in Cyprus, after what sounds like a boozy evening out! Sharing the selfie snap, in which Steve can be seen smiling in the background while holding a beer bottle, Lee wrote: "When you get in from a night out… What really another drink. Ok then," accompanied by cocktail and kissing emojis.

His fans were quick to reply, with one praising their silver and grey living room, writing: "What a lovely room, I’ve had 2 tonight and am feeling it, hope you both have a lovely evening," while another person added: "Go on then! You’ve talked me into it! Lol."

WATCH: Lee and Jenny are enjoying their Gogglebox break

Lee previously confirmed that he has a home in Cyprus, and shared a photo of himself there at the beginning of the summer, writing: "Love my home in Cyprus with my man nothing better in life enjoy the summer everyone."

Lee and Steve in their Cyprus home

The pair were also visited by their good friend Jenny, who stars alongside Lee on the hit show. The pair missed several episodes of the latest series as Jenny recovered from surgery, but Lee has confirmed that she is doing well - and even tried to gatecrash a private party!

Sharing a clip of them enjoying a night out, Lee wrote: "Finally caught up with Jenny in Cyprus oh she is back to her normal self the sun has done her good first night what happens watch the clip." In it, he says: "We’ve just come to a party in Cyprus but actually we weren’t even invited and Jenny gatecrashed, and she just got chucked out!"

