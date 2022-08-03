Gogglebox announces major expansion with exciting new spin-off show - details The programme is expanding in Wales

Gogglebox has announced that a Welsh language version of the programme is being made, titled Gogglebocs Cymru.

The hit Channel 4 show, which sees various families gives their thoughts and reactions to the week's best TV moments, has already developed successful spin-offs such as Celebrity Gogglebox, Vlogglebox and Gogglesprogs, but is now set to expand in Wales.

S4C, which is the only Welsh language television channel, has revealed that it will be making the programme and has plans to "deliver a diverse and vibrant slate of content, which reflects a modern Wales and its relationship with the rest of the world".

The broadcaster also announced that the programme will be transmitted in late Autumn 2022.

A statement from the channel said: "The casting will need to reflect modern Wales in its entirety and the series will play a key commissioning role in the year of the Channel's 40th birthday.

"It's aim with the casting process will be to celebrate Welsh characters around Wales and Welsh speakers in and around the rest of the UK."

Gogglebox is expanding with a Welsh language version

S4C’S Chief Content Officer, LLinos Griffin-Williams, said: "I am thrilled that Channel 4 has, for the first time, made an exception with one of their most valued formats, by agreeing to release exclusivity of Gogglebox in the UK to S4C.

"As two public service broadcasters, with a close and collaborative working relationship, we are delighted to be entrusted with such an important brand."

The latest series of one of the show's spin-offs, Celebrity Gogglebox, wrapped filming for its fourth series just last month.

New pairings for the upcoming season include Jamali Maddix and Guz Khan, Sam Ryder and Scott Mills and Carol Vorderman and Gyles Brandreth.

Filming for the latest series of Celebrity Gogglebox wrapped in July

Meanwhile, beloved Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley Griffiths from Caerphilly recently revealed that the original series will return from its break in September.

