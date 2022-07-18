Gogglebox star Lee gives update on Jenny’s health two months after operation Gogglebox stars Lee and Jenny are having the dream holiday right now

Gogglebox star Lee has given an update on his best friend Jenny’s health after an operation back in May, saying that she is "back to her normal self" and revealing that she had joined him for a holiday in Cyprus. Yay!

Sharing a clip of the pair together, Lee captioned the post: "Finally caught up with Jenny in Cyprus oh she is back to her normal self the sun has done her good first night what happens watch the clip." Filming them both in the clip, he says: "Hi everybody, here we are, we've just come to a party in Cyprus but we weren't invited, and Jenny got chucked out! We didn't know what the rope was for and they were like, 'Get out.'"

WATCH: Jenny was kicked out of a party!

Their fans had a hilarious reaction, with one writing: "Creased, they obviously don't know who you are, how very dare they lol," while another person added: "Omg absolutely love you two, you both are absolutely amazing roll on September."

Another joked that Jenny seemed a little tipsy in the video, writing: "Jenny is properly three sheets! Love it!" Another person added: "Only Jen Jen and glad you're there by her side Lee that way she won't stray."

We're so glad Jenny is back to her usual self!

Lee previously gave fans an update on Jenny back in late May in a clip shared on Instagram. He said: "Hi everybody, you’ll never guess who I’ve just bumped into," before turning the camera to Jenny, who looked in great health while waving to the camera. She said: "Hi, it’s me! I just want to thank you all for your kind well wishes, they’ve really cheered me up, thank you very much. I’m looking forward to seeing you all in series 20!"

After Lee wished everyone a good summer, adding that they would be back on the show in September, Jenny joked: "I hope you all get tanned!"

