Why is the Netflix series Locke & Key coming to an end after three seasons? The supernatural drama's third and final season has landed on Netflix

Locke & Key fans haven't wasted a single second getting stuck into the third season of the Netflix show following its release on the streaming site earlier this week, with many already binging all eight new instalments.

However, it's a bittersweet moment for fans as the episodes mark the final chapter for the Locke family and their supernatural adventures. But why has the series been cancelled and is there any chance it could ever return for more episodes? Find out below…

Although the hit fantasy drama, which stars CODA star Emilia Jones as well as Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup and Jackson Robert Scott, has a dedicated fanbase, it was announced back in April that the show's third season would be it's very last.

Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill shared a statement in which they said that they always planned for the show to have a three-season arc, explaining: "Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion.

The supernatural drama's third and final season has landed on Netflix

"As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

However, this contradicts something that Meredith said in an interview back in 2021, when she was asked by The GWW whether a fourth season is on the cards. At the time, she said: "I think that's a question for Netflix. We'd love to do many, many seasons of the show. We love the show. The show has many stories left to tell, so I think that's really a question for them."

As a result, it seems that either the showrunners decided to change of heart and decide to wrap the show up earlier than they originally planned or had their hands tied by the powers that be at Netflix.

Either way, it seems highly unlikely that the show will be making a comeback with a fourth season, no matter how much fans might wish it to.

