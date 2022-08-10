Will Virgin River season five be the Netflix show's last? The show got a two-seaason renewal last year

Virgin River has been a huge hit on Netflix - and it's not hard to see why! The romantic drama follows a nurse named Mel as she moves to a new town and falls for a former Marine named Jack.

The couple are surrounded by a group of friendly town residents who help the couple on the way, and have a fair few dramas themselves. However, is there a possibility that the show's upcoming season could be its very last? Keep reading to find out...

The heartwarming small-town drama is currently commissioned up until season five. In a rare move for the streaming platform, it was revealed back in September 2021 that the show has been renewed for not one but two more seasons.

While season four dropped back in July, the fifth season is currently being filmed, meaning that viewers might not have to wait too long to catch up with their favourite Virgin River residents. However, there is currently no news on the future of the show beyond that, prompting many to question if season five will be the show's last.

The fact that the series has not only wrapped up quite a few storylines and mysteries on the show - who shot Jack, for example - but has also set in motion many other storylines to conclude in season five.

Are you a fan of the Netflix series?

Mel is finally pregnant and engaged to Jack, two things that she has always wanted, Preacher is finally free of Vince, and Jack meanwhile, is finally free of Charmaine now that she has revealed that he is not the father of her twins.

On the other hand, it's worth keeping in mind that the series is based on a collection of bestselling books by author Robyn Carr - and there are more than 20 books in the series!

Filming for the show's fifth season started back in July

While Mel and Jack are only the focus of the first book (they do pop up from time to time in the other novels), there are plenty of other characters and storylines that are introduced, meaning that there is a possibility that, like the books, the series could go on and on with other characters taking on the central roles.

But, given that Virgin River viewers are most invested in Mel and Jack's relationship, we're not sure this is an entirely viable option for fans of the TV show.

We'll just have to wait and see what Netflix bosses choose to do with the show, whether they renew it and keep it going for a few more seasons or decide to call it a day with season five. Either way, we'll certainly be finding out in the next few months.

