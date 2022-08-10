The Sandman creator talks Johanna Constantine spin-off - fans react

The creator of Netflix's The Sandman, Neil Gaiman, has hinted at a possible spin-off focusing on Jenna Coleman's character, Johanna Constantine - and fans are over the moon!

Replying to a fan who tweeted: "After watching episode three of Sandman Netflix show, I think that could be cool to have a Johanna Constantine Netflix show," Neil wrote: "You are not alone in this thought."

WATCH: Are you enjoying the new series?

It seems as though fans of the fantasy drama would welcome the spin-off as many have been calling for a series about Johanna since the show landed on the streaming platform.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "I would love to see #JennaColeman play #Constantine in a spin-off series from #TheSandman," while another added: "Need more Johanna Constantine whether it's in season two of #TheSandman or a spin-off series of her own. Jenna Coleman was absolutely fantastic."

A third viewer commented: "So I just watched the third episode of #TheSandman… Where do I sign the petition to give @Jenna_Coleman_ a spin-off series starring her as #Constantine? She's brilliant."

Neil Gaiman has hinted at a potential Johanna Constantine spin-off

Neil elaborated on a potential spin-off in a recent interview with Variety. "Anybody who has seen The Sandman episode three has sidled over to us at some point or other in the last six months and said, 'Do you think there's any possibility that we could do a Johanna Constantine show with Jenna Coleman?'" he told the publication.

"And, oh my God, she's a star and you just want to see her going through battling demons and destroying other people's lives. So that's in there, too. We can keep going on this for a long time to come."

Fans are keen to see more of Jenna Coleman as Constantine

The drama's showrunner, Allan Heinberg, is also keen for more Johanna content. He told Rolling Stone: "Jenna is so amazing in it that it left us all just hungry for more of both Lady Johanna and contemporary Johanna Constantine."

He added: "And we'd love to do more Johanna Constantine in the present."

