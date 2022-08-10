Locke & Key actress Emilia Jones has a famous father - can you guess who it is? The actress plays Kinsey in the Netflix series

Locke & Key has returned to Netflix for its third and final season, and we're so excited to see what the new episodes have in store for the Locke family as they uncover more magic within Keyhouse.

But did you know that Emilia Jones, who plays Kinsey in the series, has not only a pretty impressive acting career under her belt already but a famous father? Find out all about the actress here…

Despite being only 20 years old, Emilia has starred in plenty of films and TV shows, including One Day, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides as well as this year's Best Picture Oscar winner, CODA.

In the coming-of-age comedy, she plays the main role of Ruby, a teenage girl who is the only hearing member of a deaf family. The film has helped launch Emilia into superstardom as she has a number of other projects in the pipeline, including the biopic Fairyland and Cat Person, which is based on the viral short story of the same name.

Emilia has become a huge star thanks to her role in CODA

Doctor Who fans may also recognise Emilia from her role in the episode The Rings of Akhaten, where she plays a young Queen, Merry Gejelh, who has to sing to protect her people from a dangerous threat.

However, viewers might be surprised to learn that Emilia comes from a famous family. She is the daughter of Wesh singer and presenter Aled Jones and his wife, circus performer Claire Fossett.

Emilia as an infant with her parents Aled Jons and Claire Fossett

It's clear that Emilia has inherited her father's impressive pipes, as evidenced by her incredible and emotional rendition of Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now in CODA, which she went on to perform at the BAFTAs earlier this year.

The young actress opened up about how supportive her parents are during an appearance on This Morning last year. She said: "My parents are so supportive but they're also so laid back. They are not pushy at all and when I was younger I used to hate it when they wanted me to be at school for a certain amount of time, I used to hate that, but now I look back and I'm grateful. They wanted me to be a kid.

"They're super chilled and super supportive. My dad is happy that I've had singing lessons because I love singing so much and I'm always singing around the house and in the shower," she added.

