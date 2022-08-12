Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise sounds just like her mom singing in movie debut The star shares her only child with Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes' daughter, Suri Cruise, is taking after her famous mom in more ways than one!

The Dawson's Creek star's lookalike teenager features in her mom's movie, Alone Together and she sounds just like Katie.

Suri sings Blue Moon in the opening credits for the upcoming flick and her voice is so angelic.

WATCH: Suri Cruise sings Blue Moon in the opening credits to her mom Katie Holmes' movie

The 16-year-old has her mother's soft and dulcet tones and has proven she's certainly got star power.

Katie spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie and said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing," Katie, 43, said. "That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."

The mom-of-one was asked why she chose Suri for the job and she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

Katie and Suri live in New York together

Katie opened up about how the duo coped together during the height of the pandemic in a recent interview, revealing the sweet ways they would pass the time while in lockdown.

"I painted, we had a sewing machine, so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation," Katie told the sophomore issue of Amazing magazine.

"We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock [laughs]… Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in; we were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing ten times. Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room, and it still holds up. It was fun."

Suri is incredibly close to her mom

Last year, Katie gave another rare snippet into her relationship with Suri, telling InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

Suri lives full-time with Katie and is believed to be estranged from her dad, Tom Cruise.

