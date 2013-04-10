Tom Cruise names his mum as his ultimate hero

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has named his mum as his ultimate hero, saying that she gave him the courage to take on new challenges. "I left the US for the first time when I was 22 to explore the world," he said. "Every new movie is a ticket to the world for me — adventures inclusive. Isn't that cool?"



Tom is one of Hollywood's biggest success stories with a career that has included starring roles in action films Mission Impossible and Top Gun. He maintains the same passion for acting as he did when he started out three decades ago.





Making films "is a constant learning process," he said. "Sometimes you think you know it all, but it kind of hits you know nothing about movie-making. And that's what drives me, that I constantly learn something."



The actor turned 50 while filming his new film Oblivion.



"It is great to be 50," he recently told German TV network ProSieben. "I enjoy it."



His publicist has corrected other quotes circulated online attributed to the interview. Tom didn't talk about his divorce last year form Katie Holmes or describe life as "tragicomic". His spokesperson explains that these quotes were fabricated or taken out of the context.



The father-of-three is at a happy point in his life and is throwing himself into work. His upcoming films include the much-awaited fifth instalment of Mission Impossible, the big-screen version of 60s espionage TV drama The Man From U.N.C.L.E and sci-fi thriller All You Need is Kill. Oblivion hits UK cinemas on 12 April.